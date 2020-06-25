St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs MAC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Quick links:
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) will face Mabouya Constrictor (MAC) in the upcoming clash in the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries will lock horns on Day 3 of the St Lucia T10 Blast season. The SSCS vs MAC live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Both teams will take to the pitch in their first game of the season and will be looking to get off to a strong start in the competition.
St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.
Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch
The SSCS vs MAC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the SSCS vs MAC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other SSCS vs MAC live streaming details, SSCS vs MAC live scores, SSCS vs MAC live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.
Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues
Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch
The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the second match of the day. Spinners can expect the ball to turn. An average first innings score of 80+ is likely to be defendable on this pitch.
Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere.
Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.
Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch
(Cover image source: ICC.com)