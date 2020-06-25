St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs MAC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) will face Mabouya Constrictor (MAC) in the upcoming clash in the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries will lock horns on Day 3 of the St Lucia T10 Blast season. The SSCS vs MAC live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Both teams will take to the pitch in their first game of the season and will be looking to get off to a strong start in the competition.

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

SSCS vs MAC live telecast in India: SSCS vs MAC live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast

The SSCS vs MAC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the SSCS vs MAC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other SSCS vs MAC live streaming details, SSCS vs MAC live scores, SSCS vs MAC live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: SSCS vs MAC live streaming

SSCS vs MAC live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia SSCS vs MAC live streaming date: Thursday, June 25 SSCS vs MAC live streaming time: 10 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs MAC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the second match of the day. Spinners can expect the ball to turn. An average first innings score of 80+ is likely to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs MAC live scores: Squads for the SSCS vs MAC live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars squad

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere.

St Lucia T10 Blast: Mabouya Constrictor squad

Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.

