David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

Australian cricketer David Warner made his TikTok debut back in April and since then the David Warner TikTok viewership has crossed 89 million views. The Australian international has quickly developed into one of the most entertaining sports personalities on the popular app in recent months. Recently another David Warner TikTok video emerged in which David Warner's wife Candice is seen trying to teach dance moves to her cricketer husband.

David Warner wife and her latest dance moves in David Warner TikTok video

Many a David Warner TikTok video on dancing have been quite popular among his fans, but many people have commented on his dance steps by saying that he can't dance. Taking all the negative feedbacks into his stride, the cricketer tried to improve his dancing skills and in the latest David Warner TikTok video, the cricketer can be seen trying to dance in sync with his co-partner after learning steps from her.

In the latest video, David Warner's wife Candice and the cricketer himself chose a Prabhudeva song from the movie 'Tutak Tutak Tutiya'. In his post, Warner even asked fans to rate whose moves were better in the latest video. Here is the David Warner TikTok video -

This was not the first time David Warner chose a Prabhudeva song. Last month, the 33-year-old had shared a video of him dancing with his wife Candice to a super-hit Bollywood song from the 90s, featuring Prabhudeva. The Australian opener has shared a number of videos ranging from dancing on hit Bollywood songs to lip-syncing famous dialogues.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: David Warner mourns actor's death

David Warner on Sunday tweeted a condolence message after hearing the Sushant Singh Rajput death news. The latge actor, who was popular for portraying the character of MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Aussie batsman wrote that he was very sad to hear about the versatile actor's demise. At the same time, Warner had also shared a still of Sushant from one of his successful movies 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / INSTAGRAM)