St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will face Mon Repos Stars in the second knockout stage of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters finished top of the points table with a win in every game in the group stages. As for Mon Repos Stars, they lost just once in the four games played and finished third in the league.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

GICB vs MRS live telecast in India: GICB vs MRS live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The GICB vs MRS live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the GICB vs MRS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other GICB vs MRS live streaming details, GICB vs MRS live scores, GICB vs MRS live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: GICB vs MRS live streaming

GICB vs MRS live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia GICB vs MRS live streaming date: Friday, July 3 (Saturday, July 4 for Indian viewers) GICB vs MRS live streaming time: 12 AM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

GICB vs MRS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the GICB vs MRS live match and is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

GICB vs MRS live scores: Squads for the GICB vs MRS live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

St Lucia T10 Blast: Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

GICB vs MRS live match (Predicted playing XI)

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters : K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson.

: K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson. Mon Repos Stars: S Charles, S Emmanuel, M Wells, G Mathurin, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Descartes, H Charlery, R Lesmond, K Samuel, K Augustin.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)