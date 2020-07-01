Rahul Dravid Trolls Anil Kumble For Removing Anger On Inzamam-ul-Haq In Indo-Pak Match

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is widely recognised as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his solid defensive batting technique, the right-hander aggregated over 10,000 runs in Tests as well as in ODIs from 1996 up until his retirement in 2012. Apparently, the 164-Test veteran is also a vivid storyteller as he once recalled a funny incident involving his ex-teammate Anil Kumble and former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Rahul Dravid talks about Anil Kumble’s on-field “temper”

In June 2019, former cricketers Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar and Mohammad Kaif appeared on Viu India’s Show Cricket Diaries. In one of the segments of the episode, Rahul Dravid revealed that Anil Kumble used to have lot of “temper” on the field. Former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar agreed to Dravid’s description for Anil Kumble by saying that the legendary spinner sometimes used to “lose it” on the field. However, Agarkar also stated that Anil Kumble’s personality was completely in contrast to what he was off the field.

Rahul Dravid cited an example of Anil Kumble’s temper by recalling some memories from a Test match between India and Pakistan at Peshawar during their playing days. He revealed that during the match, Kumble got into an argument with Inzamam-ul-Haq, even though he believed that the legendary Pakistani batsman was a calm personality on the field. The former captain stated that he hardly saw Inzamam-ul-Haq saying anything filthy throughout his career. Without revealing much details about the argument, Rahul Dravid hilariously mimicked Inzamam-ul-Haq’s reaction as he wondered “Why is Anil Kumble angry at me?”. The former captain then laughingly mentioned that he wouldn’t have been surprised if Anil Kumble clashed with Inzamam-ul-Haq’s more aggressive teammate Shahid Afridi instead.

Rahul Dravid mocks Anil Kumble and Inzamam-ul-Haq, watch video

Interestingly, dashing Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag also once spoke about Anil Kumble’s contrasting on-field and off-field behaviour during his appearance on Viu India. Much like Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar, Sehwag spoke in similar veins by saying that Anil Kumble never took his aggression outside the field but had to hear it often from him when he was a fielder and while Kumble was bowling, more so when there was a misfield or a dropped catch.

