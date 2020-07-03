St Lucia T10 Blast SCL Vs CCMH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

South Castries Lions will face Central Castries in the knockout stages of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. South Castries Lions have not faced a single defeat in their group stage round and will enter the clash against Central Castries with utmost confidence. They finished second in the group table behind Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. However, Central Castries have won their last two league games including a thumping 61-run win against Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

SCL vs CCMH live telecast in India: SCL vs CCMH live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The SCL vs CCMH live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the SCL vs CCMH live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other SCL vs CCMH live streaming details, SCL vs CCMH live scores, SCL vs CCMH live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: SCL vs CCMH live streaming

SCL vs CCMH live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia SCL vs CCMH live streaming date: Friday, July 3 SCL vs CCMH live streaming time: 10 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

SCL vs CCMH live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the GICB vs MRS clash and is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

SCL vs CCMH live scores: Squads for the SCL vs CCMH live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

St Lucia T10 Blast: Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

SCL vs CCMH live match predicted playing XI

South Castries Lions : J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste.

: J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste. Central Castries: S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)