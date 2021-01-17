STA Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with the Melbourne Stars in Match 42 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The STA vs REN match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The STA vs REN live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 17. Here, we take a look at STA vs REN live scores, STA vs REN match prediction and STA vs REN playing 11.

STA vs REN Dream11 prediction: STA vs REN live match preview

The Stars have made their way up the points table courtesy of a crushing win over the Adelaide Strikers in their previous match. The Glen Maxwell-led Stars beat the Strikers by 111 runs with leg spinner Adam Zampa playing the role of match-winner with his fine bowling effort.

Back in Melbourne with Derby week ahead of us #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/Us5O6jc5r7 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 16, 2021

Batting first, the Stars scored 179-2 thanks to a blistering unbeaten knock of 89 runs by Andre Fletcher at the top of the order. Skipper Maxwell (37 runs of 28 balls) and Cartwright (30 runs of 17 balls) provided the final flourish at the end. While bowling Zampa ran through the Strikers' batting lineup as he picked up 5 wickets for just 17 runs as the Strikers were bowled out for just 68 runs.

The Renegades continue to struggle in the tournament as they were beaten by the Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets in their previous match. The loss has dented their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage and from here on its only a matter of playing for pride. While this Melbourne Derby is slightly tilted towards the Stars, the Renegades will be hoping to put up a better fight this time around.

STA vs REN Dream11 prediction: Probable STA vs REN playing 11

STA: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Haris Rauf, Zahir Khan

REN: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad

STA vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STA vs REN Dream11 team

Andre Fletcher

Glenn Maxwell

Shaun Marsh

Imad Wasim

STA vs REN match prediction: STA vs REN Dream11 team

STA vs REN live: STA vs REN match prediction

As per our STA vs REN Dream11 prediction, STA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STA vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and STA vs REN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STA vs REN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Renegades / Twitter

