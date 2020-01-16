Steve Smith Angrily Smashes Bat After Jofra Archer's Nasty Bouncer In New Ashes 2019 Video

Sports documentaries are getting increasingly popular as they allow fans to experience a sport just like their favourite players do. In the final months of 2019, it was announced that Cricket Australia had a mini-documentary series made on its journey during the memorable 2019 Ashes series in England. On Wednesday, further footage from the series was released and fans got to witness how the Australian team felt when Steve Smith was hit on his head by a lethal Jofra Archer delivery.

Steve Smith felled by Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's

The teaser documents the moments when former Australia captain Steve Smith and Jofra Archer were facing each other in an intense battle during the Lord's Test of the 2019 Ashes. Archer's pace was very raw and Steve Smith, who was batting, proceeded with caution. Eventually, Smith got hit by a short ball on his arm and received medical attention. Smith continued to play on but it was very evident that his arms were not moving as freely. In a horrific turn of events, Smith was ducking in front of another Jofra Archer bouncer when he was hit on his head. Smith immediately collapsed and put the entire Aussie dressing room through a surge of scary emotions.

Smith was taken off the field under ICC's strict concussion laws but a few overs later, the player was back on the pitch as he tried to script a comeback for his country. Smith, however, fell to a plumb LBW and the candid footage reveals how Smith re-entered the Aussie dressing room and angrily smashed his bat on the floor. The dejected batsman then proceeded to sit down and reflect on his failure. The entire bit also features inputs from head coach Justin Langer and Marnus Labuschagne, who served as Smith's concussion substitute. Labuschagne became cricket's first-ever concussion substitute in the second innings of the same Test.

The entire documentary series will document the journey of Australian cricket to retain the Ashes after 2018's Sandpaper-gate. Sacked captain Steve Smith made a comeback into the team and so did former vice-captain David Warner. Australia ended up retaining the Ashes after a very tight English summer. Steve Smith led with the runs and vice-captain Pat Cummins led with the ball.

IPL 2020: Smith, Archer in the same team

Luckily for Steve Smith, he will be leading the Rajasthan Royals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Smith is set to be a certainty in the line-up and would not have to face Jofra Archer's bowling atleast in this competition since the Englishman is on the same side. Smith, Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are likely to be the four foreign players to be in the starting XI, making the team stronger than last season.