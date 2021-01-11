Harsha Bhogle's Wife Reveals Commentator Has THIS January 11 Connection With Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Statistically, the legendary cricketer is only second behind batting icon Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of runs scored by Indians in Tests and is fourth overall in the all-time list.

The 164-Test veteran turned 48 on Monday, January 11. To commemorate the occasion of the 48th Rahul Dravid birthday, renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, as well as the rest of his family, were among a plethora of fans who extended their wishes for the decorated cricketer.

Harsha Bhogle wishes Rahul Dravid on birthday

A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2021

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Creates Another BIG All-time Record, Fans Shocked As MS Dhoni Left Behind

Rahul Dravid birthday: Anita Bhogle reveals an interesting comparison involving Rahul Dravid

Harsha Bhogle’s wife Anita Bhogle also took to Twitter on Monday, January 11 to extend her wishes for Rahul Dravid on his birthday. In her tweet, Anita also made an interesting comparison between her family and the former Indian captain. Harsha Bhogle’s wife revealed that their son, Chinmay Bhogle, was born on the same day 20 years after Dravid.

Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid! Twenty years after you, my son decided to arrive on Jan 11. I think he chose well :) — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Sent Back By Nathan Lyon After Blistering 97, Fans Laud Indian Keeper: WATCH

Harsha Bhogle's son Chinmay Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle's son's name is Chinmay Bhogle. He also has a brother named Satchit. Their parents run a sports-based communication consultancy known as Prosearch.

A look into Rahul Dravid stats

Rahul Dravid stats in international cricket compose of some staggering numbers. Across 164 Tests, the former Indian captain piled up 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31. The right-handed batsman also has 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries in his account.

Apart from Test cricket, Rahul Dravid also holds an impressive ODI record for India. Between 1996 and 2011, Dravid played 344 ODIs where he scored 10,889 runs at 39.16 with 12 tons and 83 fifties.

Also Read | Ponting Gets Trolled By India Fans As Pant Proves Former Wrong, Takes India Past 200 Runs

India vs Australia schedule

Harsha Bhogle is currently a part of the commentary panel for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020-21 series Down Under. During match time, he can be seen commentating for the official broadcasting partners of the BCCI.

On Monday, January 11, Team India batted out the entirety of Day 5 to secure a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After the drawn SCG result, here is a look at the India vs Australia schedule for the remaining matches of the series.

India vs Australia 4th Test – January 15-19, The Gabba, Brisbane

Also Read | Tim Paine Trolled With 'babysitting' Jibe By Fans After Dropping Rishabh Pant TWICE At SCG

Image source: Chinmay Bhatt Twitter and PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.