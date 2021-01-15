Steve Smith Becomes Washington Sundar's 1st Test Scalp With Rohit Sharma's TOP Take: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Test debut in the India vs Australia 4th Test that got underway on Friday, January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer became the 301st Test player to represent India in Tests. Sundar's journey from being a net bowler added as a backup to making his debut for India in the purest format of the game is nothing short of a fairytale.

India vs Australia live: Washington Sundar scripts memorable debut by dismissing Steve Smith

The young all-rounder impressed the cricketing community on his debut with his tight bowling. Sundar didn't concede a single run of his first three overs. However, once Sundar returned to bowl after lunch, he bagged the prized scalp of Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith to script a memorable debut.

Sundar tossed up the ball which was spinning into Smith's pads. The Australian flicked the ball towards short midwicket region without realising that there is a fielder placed exactly for that shot. Smith hit the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma who grabbed a sharp catch to draw the curtain over Smith's innings. The Australian No. 4 was dismissed after a well made 36(77).

India vs Australia live score update

Having won the toss, Australia opted to bat first. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs. At the time of publishing this article, Australia have scored 110/3 after 45.1 overs with Labuschagne batting on 46 and Matthew Wade unbeaten on 11.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

