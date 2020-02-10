Steve Smith Calls RCB Star 'tiny Head' After Sydney Sixers' BBL Win

Sydney Sixers pipped tournament-favourites Melbourne Stars by 19 runs to lift the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 trophy for the second time in history. In a rain-reduced final, Sydney Sixers opener Josh Philippe starred with the bat and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his effort. Josh Philippe faced only 29 deliveries but the right-hander made them count, hitting his stride with a stroke-filled 52.

BBL 2019-20: Steve Smith calls his Sydney Sixers teammate ‘tiny head’

Seasoned Sydney Sixers campaigner Steve Smith also entertained the crowd with an adventurous 12-ball 21. Both Steve Smith and Josh Philippe engineered Sydney Sixers to a massive 116-5 from 12 overs before bowlers restricted Melbourne Stars to 97-6 in their run-chase. In a post-match interview, Steve Smith was asked whether he sees any likeliness between himself and his teammate Philippe. The Australian Test talisman then hilariously responded that he believes they both have “tiny heads” for sure. Smith also lauded Philippe’s contribution with the bat throughout the tournament and praised his match-winning knock in the BBL final.

Steve Smith and Josh Philippe both have tiny heads. They're also both built for the big stage! 🏆@BKTTires | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/p1euU0Gt17 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 9, 2020

IPL 2020: The road ahead

After tasting BBL success, both Steve Smith and Josh Philippe will now appear for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) franchises in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Steve Smith was retained by Rajasthan Royals for ₹12 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction. Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe will be making his IPL debut this year as he was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at his base price of ₹20 lakh. IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on March 29.

