Steve Smith Completes 10 Years In International Cricket, Indian Fans Laud RR Captain

Australian batsman Steve Smith is considered to be one of the best batsmen in international cricket right now. The right-handed batsman took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his 10th anniversary in international cricket. Several Indian fans congratulated the 31-year-old batsman on the achievement. Steve Smith currently plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and even captained the team during the 2019 season.

Steve Smith celebrates 10 years in international cricket

While revealing that he has completed 10 years in international cricket, Steve Smith shared several pictures to celebrate the occasion as well. The batsman shared the moment where he got his Test cap from Ricky Ponting while also sharing images of him celebrating on the field in Test whites. Steve Smith made his Test debut for Australia on July 13, 2010, when the player played against Pakistan at Lord’s.

In the caption, Steve Smith wrote how it was hard to believe that he completed 10 years in international cricket and reminisced his amazing Test ride so far. The player also cheekily suggested that he may play the game for another 10 years. At the start of his career, Steve Smith was regarded to be a leg-spinner who could bat lower down the order. However, as the player's career progress, people began to take note of his batting with the player being known for his unorthodox yet effective batting style. The Steve Smith centuries count is at 26 in Test cricket and 9 in ODIs. Incidentally, Smith made his Test debut alongside his successor as Australia's captain, Tim Paine.

Fans congratulate Steve Smith on completion of 10 years

Several cricketers and Indian fans took to social media to congratulate Steve Smith on the milestone. Fans from India wrote how they are sure that the batsman will continue to play for another 10 years. Many fans called Steve Smith the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Test cricket while also wishing the player good luck for his career. Cricketers such as Fabian Allen of West Indies and Imrul Kayes from Bangladesh also congratulated the Australian cricketer. Rajasthan Royals, the team that Steve Smith captains, also took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman. Financially too, the Australian is amongst the highest paid cricketers in the world with the Steve Smith net worth reportedly being at $23 million according to Sportskeeda. The Steve Smith net worth figure roughly translates to ₹173 crore in Indian rupees.

Steve Smith will be expected to lead Rajasthan Royals if the IPL 2020 takes place. The Steve Smith centuries tally in Tests read 26 while the Steve Smith centuries number is 9 when it comes to the ODIs. The player is regarded as one of the best Test batsmen and there are several Steve Smith batting records to his name. The player is regarded as the best batsman in test cricket, being the only cricketer to win the ICC Test Player of the Year award more than once.

Image Courtesy: instagram/steve_smith49