Steve Smith Confirms 1st-of-its-kind Partnership With Indian Fitness Company In Australia

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith is active off the field as he is on the field. Besides, being a prolific cricketer, Smith is also a sharp businessman and investor who invests his time and money in the ideas he believes in. As a result, Smith recently announced a new partnership with the Indian award-winning fan engagement and wellness company Stepathlon to launch ‘Race for Australia with Smudge’.

Steve Smith partners with Stepathlon to encourage Australians to maintain healthy lifestyle

Race for Australia with Smudge is a “Virtual Race” and fan engagement initiative for Australian citizens who wants to get active. The initiative aims at encouraging everyone, regardless of fitness level, age, location, gender and guiding each participant to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle habits. It will be a 12-week event and people interested in participating can do so through a free app which will encourage Australians to take a minimum of 10,000 steps per day and adopt a healthier way of life. By participating in the race, fans can also win several contests and prizes.

Super excited to announce my partnership with @Stepathlon – ‘Race for Australia with Smudge’. A simple, fun ‘Virtual Race’ designed to inspire all Aussies to come together as a nation to get active & healthy! Heaps of activities, contests and prizes! Get Ready to Race with Me! pic.twitter.com/nRA9wwsv12 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 21, 2021

Speaking about the partnership, Smith said that 2020 shone a spotlight on the importance of our health and that of each one's families, friends, community and country. Expressing his excitement to collaborate with Stepathlon, Smith reiterated that he is looking forward to encourage, empower and engage all Australians to take ownership of their health and wellbeing to build a healthier and happier nation.

Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Stepathlon, Ravi Krishnan said that their mission is for all Aussies to come together as a nation, to support, inspire and motivate each other to a healthier, happier lifestyle. He further said that they are honoured to be working with Smith whose passion for fitness and well-being are values that synergise with that of Stepathlon. Krishan stated that they see their initiative as the modern-day ‘active’ version of the 70s iconic ‘Life. Be in it.’ campaign.

The Stepathlon CEO further said that Smith is an inspirational partner who is personally committed to a healthy lifestyle and now will lead Australia, not only on the field but off it as well. Krishnan also pointed out that they are already in discussion with a number of brands, and partners that appreciate the vision we have for Race for Australia with Smudge and want to be part of building a happier, healthier nation.

This could come as a consolation for Steve Smiith as ahead of the IPL 2021 auction slated to be held in February, his name surprisingly featured in RR list of released players 2021 after a series of poor performances in the previous edition. Smith played all 14 matches in UAE and managed to score only 311 runs at a strike rate of 131. Champions of the inaugural IPL edition, Rajasthan finished with a wooden spoon in the IPL 2020.

Sanju Samson has been appointed as the new captain of the franchise although the Steve Smith career stats in the IPL have been decent. The premier batsman amassed 2333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.3 with 11 fifties and one century. It will be interesting to see which team ends up picking the Australian at the IPL 2021 auction.

RR list of released players 2021

Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

How much is Steve Smith net worth?

According to thesportsrush.com, the Steve Smith net worth stands at approximately AU$31 million (₹175 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player. He also receives salary from New South Wales for his commitments for the state in Australian domestic cricket. Additionally, Steve Smith has earned income through his endorsement deals with brands like Sanittarium and Commonwealth Bank among others.

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

