Wasim Jaffer Helps Australian Broadcaster Count Steve Smith's Twitches With Funny Meme

There are a number of batsmen in cricket who are very particular about their routines. From wearing a particular pad first, to following a set pattern before a ball is bowled, it is an essential part of a player's game. Australia's star batter Steve Smith, who is known to a quirky character on the field, also has a very peculiar way of getting ready before facing a delivery. The same was recently pointed out by an Australian broadcaster through a social media post, and India's Wasim Jaffer elevated the post with a hilarious meme.

The 31-year-old Steve Smith has emerged to be a force to reckon with for the Australian side. The prolific run-scorer has proved his capabilities with the bat on numerous occasions across formats and is the side's most prominent batter. In spite of having a rather unorthodox technique, he has often used it to his advantage to counter the opposition's blowing attack. The player also has a fixed routine before facing a delivery, and his multiple twitches have often been pointed out by many cricketing experts.

Australian broadcaster, Fox Cricket, also took to their social media account to share a video of Steve Smith twitching before a delivery. The commentators were also seen counting the number of times Steve Smith repeats the said action. Former Ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known to tickle the funny bones of his followers, responded to the post with a witty meme of his own.

After having a lackluster run in the opening two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Steve Smith roared back to form with a fantastic batting performance in Sydney. The star player, however, also stirred up a controversy on the final day of the Sydney Test. Social media was filled with the news of 'Steve Smith cheating India' after the player was caught scuffing Rishabh Pant's batting guard on the stump camera after a drinks break.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Can the injury-marred India register a momentous series win?

Whenever they have had their backs against the walls, the visitors have showcased remarkable grit and determination to stage a miraculous turnaround in their ongoing Australia tour. Australia have a fabulous record at the Gabba and were also deemed as the firm favourites of clinching the contest ahead of the Test. However, India, through their lion-hearted performance, have countered the mighty Aussies with sheer resolute in their own hunting ground. As a result, India won the Gabba Test famously by 3 wickets and took the series 2-1 with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's heroics sealing the deal.

