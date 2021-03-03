Steve Smith, David Warner Workload For 2021 To Rise After Coach Gives HUGE Team Insight

Australian players are set to continue their gruelling cricketing calendar with a hectic 2021 season. A few months ago, several Australian stars played international cricket in England and followed it up with stints at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The players returned home, only to engage in a daunting home series against the Indians as well as in the Big Bash League 2020-21 competition.

The Aaron Finch-led side is currently playing a five-match T20I series against Australia's Antipodean rivals New Zealand. Apparently, their 2021 schedule is about to get busier as their IPL-bound players will soon break into their respective franchises for the 2021 event. The two-month-long season will be followed by several bilateral contests before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2021 in India as well as the Ashes 2021 series at home.

Australia to field all-format players without Ashes break in T20 World Cup

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Australia will not be giving rest to their all-format players from the T20 World Cup 2021 ahead of their Ashes defence campaign at home later this year. McDonald’s approach means that Test guns like Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood will not be given any rest ahead of the Ashes, considering their form is good enough to warrant a spot in the World Cup squad for themselves.

As reported by foxsports.com.au, the cricketer-turned-coach said, “I’d say if they’re in the best T20 side or squad they’ll be there”. He added that the team management will “just have to work out ways to preparing those guys who aren’t playing in the XI at the time”.

David Warner injury, Steve Smith rested from New Zealand vs Australia 2021

The Australian team, under the leadership of Aaron Finch, is currently on a five-match T20I tour of New Zealand. As part of their rotation policy, the Australian team management rested both, Steve Smith as well as David Warner. Apparently, the latter of the two is also not 100 per cent fit from his injury. The David Warner injury in contention occurred way back in December during the limited-overs home series against India.

New Zealand vs Australia 2021 updates

Australia win the third #NZvAUS T20I by 64 runs!



Ashton Agar's 6/30 are the best figures by an Australian in men's T20Is as New Zealand were bowled out for 144.



📝Scorecard: https://t.co/SauGpoGf1F pic.twitter.com/dXKnn2Veu0 — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2021

Steve Smith IPL 2021

Australia’s elite Test batsman Steve Smith found a new base for himself for this year’s IPL 2021 season. At the auction, he was purchased by the Delhi Capitals. As per the proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹2.2 crores.

