Steve Smith Delights Fans With Batting Masterclass On Instagram; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has created chaos across the globe and many countries are forced under lockdown due to the threat of the deadly virus. With India still under lockdown, fans have been devoid of cricket action with all bilateral series called off and the much-awaited IPL 2020 postponed amidst the pandemic. Cricket stars have used the lockdown as a means to interact with their fans on social media and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith delivered a batting masterclass for his fans as a result of that recently.

Steve Smith centuries: Steve Smith hosts batting masterclass online

With the IPL postponed, Steve Smith took to Instagram to dish out some batting tips to his followers. The Rajasthan Royals captain said that he had been asked by a lot to tell them tips to improve their batting. In the video, Steve Smith talks about bat swing with the focus on both top and bottom handed play. The Australian run machine talked about foot positioning and added that the front foot should be pointed at a direction where the batsman wants to play the shot while using a top-handed swing. Steve Smith also suggested some basic drills for budding cricketers to follow to get their 'muscle memory' right.

Steve Smith centuries: IPL star Steve Smith delivers online batting masterclass

Steve Smith centuries: Steve Smith net worth

Australia's 2019 Ashes hero Steve Smith is highly regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation. The Steve Smith centuries tally in international cricket stands at 35, with 26 of them coming in Test cricket itself. The former Australian skipper is one of the highest-paid cricketers around the globe and his earnings from franchise cricket also boost his net worth. Steve Smith earns a hefty ₹12 crore from his Rajasthan Royals contract will captain the side in the now postponed IPL 2020.

The Steve Smith net worth figure stands approximately at an astonishing $23 million according to celebrityearnings.com. The website further adds that the former Australia skipper also rakes in $1.5 million in endorsement deals with Gillette, Weet Bix and Fitbit. His total IPL career earnings can be summed up to ₹33.1 crore (though this figure remains unverified).

