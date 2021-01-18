Steve Smith Dropped On 42, Washington Sundar Gives ANGRY Look To Mohammed Siraj: WATCH

In spite of several injury hurdles posing as an obstacle in front of Team India, the visitors have showcased exemplary resolute and countered pressure with a great amount of determination. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have a final frontier to capture at the Gabba, and a successful stint will be monumental for the country. With all the players striving to ensure they do not give a levy to their opposition in the crucial encounter, off-spinner Washington Sundar was seemingly disappointed with Mohammed Siraj's efforts after the latter dropped a catch off his bowling.

Washington Sundar unimpressed with Mohammed Siraj's efforts on the field

The final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is of utmost importance for both the participating teams as they look to clinch the title with a spectacular victory at Brisbane. Both India and Australia have come out all guns blazing in the Test match, and their one-upmanship has served the audiences with a delightful contest. The visitors were under immense pressure during their first innings, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur orchestrated a phenomenal partnership to help India bounce back into the match.

With Australia having a lead of 33 runs, the onus was then on the Indian bowlers to deliver an inspiring performance. The home team got off to a positive start with both the opening batsmen showing positive intent upfront. It was imperative for the Indian team to dismiss Steve Smith early. The player batted marvelously during the Sydney Test and was looking confident in the final innings of the Brisbane Test as well.

Washington Sundar seemed to have got the better of Steve Smith at one point in time as he forced the batsman to make an error. On the first ball of the 50th over, the in-form Smith charged down the track against the off-break bowler and attempted to clear the ropes. Mohammed Siraj, who was stationed at the long-on boundary, failed to judge the catch and dropped the Steve Smith when he was batting at 42. To add insult to the injury, the ball also trickled away to the ropes and fetched the batsman four valuable runs. The 21-year-old certainly did not look pleased with Mohammed Siraj's ordinary efforts.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Where to catch the India vs Australia live streaming?

Mohammed Siraj eventually made amends by dismissing Steve Smith after the batsman's half-century. At the time of writing this report, the Tim Paine-led side have a 276-run lead over India. The hosts have scored 243 runs and have lost seven wickets. The Indian side will be eying to run through the Australian tailenders quickly. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

