Virat Kohli Trolled By David Warner For 'grey Beard', Indian Captain Responds In Style

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, like all sportspersons around the world, has a lot of free time to spare with the sport being suspended for the moment amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli has been very active on social media, where the Indian heartthrob posts multiple photos of his day-to-day activities. The 31-year-old Virat Kohli recently uploaded a photo of him on his Instagram handle while reading a book. Virat Kohli termed that it is the perfect time to start reading a book with rains hitting the beautiful city of Mumbai.

Virat Kohli enjoys reading a book sitting at home amidst Mumbai rains

Virat Kohli's "wise" reply to David Warner

However, Australian opener David Warner left a cheeky comment on Virat Kohli's post. David Warner commented "Bit of grey in that beard young feller @virat.kohli," on Virat Kohli's post, pointing out the white hair on the Indian's beard. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli had a perfect reply to the Australian, as the 31-year-old came up with a great comeback. Virat Kohli replied "Wisdom Mate" to hush 33-year-old David Warner.

The 33-year-old Australian has made a name for himself as an established TikToker during the lockdown. David Warner has managed to gather millions of fans from his hilarious TikTok videos which also includes his family members. However, the Indian skipper looks to have got the better of David Warner in the trolling game.

Virat Kohli's befitting reply to David Warner

AB de Villiers and Harbhajan Singh comments on Virat Kohli post

Virat Kohli's RCB and Indian counterparts also left comments on the Indian skipper's post. While former South African all-rounder, AB de Villiers wrote "Sophisticated", Harbhajan Singh was curious to know the name of the book. Virat Kohli's manager Bunty Sajdeh also tried to make fun of the player by asking him the reason for wearing a watch while being at home. Virat Kohli replied to Sajdeh that "a true watch lover can wear a watch anywhere he wants"

Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers

