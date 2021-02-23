Shane Warne Backs Aaron Finch's Captaincy, Fans Want Steve Smith's Reinstatement Instead

Hosts New Zealand defeated Australia by 53 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to go 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series. Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch had another disappointing outing with the bat, scoring just one run during his two-ball stay at the crease. Despite his lacklustre run, Finch has received the backing from none other than Australian great Shane Warne.

Shane Warne backs Aaron Finch to come up clutch in New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series

On Tuesday, February 23, i.e. a day after Australia’s humiliating defeat to New Zealand, former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter and backed struggling batsman Aaron Finch. He wrote that he is “disappointed” to see the negative reception around Aaron Finch’s place as a captain in the Australian team. The spin wizard is of the opinion that Finch has been a “wonderful captain and a player” for Australia.

While Shane Warne acknowledged Finch’s dry run with the bat by citing his recent IPL and BBL campaigns, the legendary cricketer expressed his confidence that the Australian opener will “come good” at some point in the ongoing series in New Zealand. Warne also claimed that Australia will be needing Finch as their skipper for the T20 World Cup later this year, scheduled to be held in India.

Apparently, fans of the legend had much to say in their responses. Several fans and followers of Warne criticised him as he continued to support Finch in the Australian team. Moreover, several other users demanded the reinstatement of Steve Smith as the all-format captain of Australia. Here is a look at Shane Warne’s tweet along with some of the fans reacting to it.

Shane Warne backs Aaron Finch in New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series

Disappointed to see people questioning @AaronFinch5 place in the Aust team. He has been/still is a wonderful captain/player. Yes he’s struggled through the IPL & BBL. I’m confident he will come good in the #AUSvNZ series. Plus we need him as skipper at the World Cup later this yr — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 23, 2021

You defend Finch but when Starc has a bad game you go to town on him.. Finch has been out of form for some time now, questions are being appropriately asked — T-Bag 🇦🇺 (@Thomas58974615) February 23, 2021

Best option for Australian team is to reappoint Steve Smith as their captain in all formats, the team is struggling in the Test Captaincy too, and release the Captaincy pressure from Finch and give him some freedom to play without any pressure. This might help imo. — ηαмαη - ICT 🇮🇳 (@Mr_unknown23_) February 23, 2021

Make Steve smith as captain again for all three formats — Mike Velayudham (@Mike_Velayudham) February 23, 2021

He doesn't deserves Australian Captaincy in the first place high time to reinstate Steve Smith. — Tarun Ranjan (@tarunranjann) February 23, 2021

Steve Smith IPL 2021

While fans continue to demand Steve Smith’s return as Australian captain, the cricketer himself has been rested by Cricket Australia for their ongoing T20I series in New Zealand. He will now be seen playing for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. At the auction, Smith was sold to the Capitals for ₹2.2 crore after he was dumped by the Rajasthan Royals on January 20.

A look at Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

IPL auction 2021 list of unsold players

Aaron Finch’s lack of runs with the bat resulted in him getting overlooked by all franchises at the IPL 2021 auction. He turned out to be one of the more prominent names among players who were unsold at the bidding event. Apart from Finch, here is a look at some of the recognisable players who found no bidders at the auction.

Top five IPL auction 2021 list of unsold players

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne and Evin Lewis.

