Steve Smith Can Break Another Don Bradman Record In The Aus Vs Pak 2nd Test

Australian batsman Steve Smith is on the verge of yet another milestone and he can achieve it when Australia take on Pakistan in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Smith is 20 runs shy of Australian legend Don Bradman’s run tally and has a very good chance of achieving the feat against a beleaguered Pakistan unit. Steve Smith was dismissed for 4 in the first Test and would look to make amends.

Steve Smith all set to eclipse Sir Donald Bradman

Sir Don Bradman played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 6996 runs at an astonishing average of 99.94, the highest ever in Test cricket history. Steve Smith is currently on 6977 runs and could also reach the 7 K mark in Test cricket. Bradman (29) though has scored more hundreds than Steve Smith (26). He has also scored the runs in lesser innings. Bradman played 80 innings for Australia, while Smith has already featured in 125 innings.

Here’s the list of highest run-getters for Australian men's cricket team in Tests

Ricky Ponting-13378 Alan Border- 11174 Steve Waugh- 10927 Michael Clarke- 8643 Matthew Hayden- 8625 Mark Waugh- 8029 Justin Langer- 7696 Mark Taylor- 7525 David Boon- 7442 Greg Chappell- 7110 Don Bradman- 6996 Steve Smith- 6977*

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test: Rampant Australia set to inflict further agony

Australia comfortably brushed Pakistan aside in the first Test by an innings and 5 runs. While Steve Smith didn't perform well, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scored big hundreds to set up the win for Australia. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed character in the second innings.

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test: Unchanged XI for Australia, Abbas to return for Pakistan

Australia named an unchanged XI for the Day-Night affair at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft, who warmed the bench in the first Test, were released to feature for their state teams in the Sheffield Shield. For Pakistan, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is all set to return, after a surprise exclusion in the first Test. Captain Azhar Ali, who opened the batting, is all set to move to No.3. Imam-ul- Haq, who is set to get the nod ahead of Haris Sohail, will open the batting.

