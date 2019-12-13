The Debate
Watch Steve Smith Sing The Australian National Anthem PASSIONATELY Before AUS Vs NZ

Cricket News

Australian top-order batsman Steve Smith passionately expressed his love for the country when both teams walked out to sing their respective national anthems.

Steve Smith

Just moments before the Trans-Tasman rivalry resumed on December 12, Australian cricketer Steve Smith passionately expressed his love for the country when both teams walked out to sing their respective national anthems. When the Australian players gathered together to sing their national anthem, Smith can be seen with his eyes closed looking up to the sky. In a very rare instance, a cricketer is seen being that expressive while singing the anthem, which has perhaps made the video go viral.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith passionately sings the Australian national anthem

Traditionally, both national teams sing their respective anthems before the start of the first Test. Among all Australian players, their top-order batsman Steve Smith made sure that his voice was heard. Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the Perth Stadium. Steve Smith scored a patient 43 from 164 balls and he struck four boundaries in the process. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 416 after facing 146.2 overs. Among the New Zealand bowlers, both Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picked up four wickets each. The visitors will now go up against the Australian pace cartel comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The ongoing Day-Night Test is the first of the three-match Trans-Tasman Trophy series between the two nations. Australia are the current trophy holders, having won their last contest in 2016, 2-0. The ongoing series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

