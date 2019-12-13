Watch Steve Smith Sing The Australian National Anthem PASSIONATELY Before AUS Vs NZ

Just moments before the Trans-Tasman rivalry resumed on December 12, Australian cricketer Steve Smith passionately expressed his love for the country when both teams walked out to sing their respective national anthems. When the Australian players gathered together to sing their national anthem, Smith can be seen with his eyes closed looking up to the sky. In a very rare instance, a cricketer is seen being that expressive while singing the anthem, which has perhaps made the video go viral.

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith passionately sings the Australian national anthem

Traditionally, both national teams sing their respective anthems before the start of the first Test. Among all Australian players, their top-order batsman Steve Smith made sure that his voice was heard. Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the Perth Stadium. Steve Smith scored a patient 43 from 164 balls and he struck four boundaries in the process. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 416 after facing 146.2 overs. Among the New Zealand bowlers, both Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picked up four wickets each. The visitors will now go up against the Australian pace cartel comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

The ongoing Day-Night Test is the first of the three-match Trans-Tasman Trophy series between the two nations. Australia are the current trophy holders, having won their last contest in 2016, 2-0. The ongoing series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

