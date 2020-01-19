Steve Smith Powers Australia To 286/9 In Series-decider At Bengaluru

Steve Smith's stellar knock helped Australia post 286/9 in their 50 overs after skipper Aaron Finch had decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was the batting superstar's ninth century in ODI cricket. Even after getting to his ton, Smith accelerated and kept the scoreboard ticking as he looked to take the Aussies past the 300-run mark. However, his brilliant innings came to an end at a 132-ball 131.

Even though he was dismissed, some important contributions from the tail-enders ensured that the five-time world champions posted 286/9 in their 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami misses out on a fifer

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was very impressed with the ball as he helped India pull things back in the death overs just when it appeared that the Aussies would post a huge total on the board. He took the prized wicket of Steve Smith just when he was going berserk.

Apart from Smith, Shami accounted for David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa respectively. He finished with figures of 4/63 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.80.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia