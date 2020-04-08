Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To Fan Posting Rare Video Of 1998 ODI Ton Vs Australia In India

Veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The sporting icon slammed 100 international centuries throughout his playing career and currently leads the pack of individuals with most hundreds across all formats. Quite recently, the former cricketer took a nostalgic trip after coming across one of his earlier match-winning centuries through a fan account on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar recollects “fond memories” on Twitter

Australia and Zimbabwe toured India in 1998 for an ODI tri-series. In the fourth match of the series, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets on the back of a Sachin Tendulkar masterclass batting display. The right-handed batsman scored 100 runs from just 89 balls to anchor India’s run-chase and in doing so, brought up his 13th ODI hundred. Quite recently, a Twitter user uploaded a video which showcased some of the highlights of Tendulkar’s innings.

Sachin Tendulkar records 13th ODI ton, watch video

Tendulkar's Destructive Inning of 1998🔥#OnThisDay V Aus Kanpur ODI

Sachin Scored 100(89) 4s:5, 6s:7 SR:112🔥(most 6s in an ODI inng by @sachin_rt)



Dancing Down The pitch & Warne's reaction 0:47😂



RT & Comment How Old Were You When Sachin Scored This🤔pic.twitter.com/4ix4fP3uer — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 7, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records 13th ODI ton in rare footage, cricketer reacts

A while later after the upload, the cricketer himself came across the tweet and got nostalgic over the same. In his tweet, Tendulkar responded that the visuals from the video brought back some “fond memories” to him. He also recollected the times when he used to open the innings with Sourav Ganguly in ODIs during those days.

These visuals bring back some fond memories. The opening partnership with Dadi (@SGanguly99) was great.🏏 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 7, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar donation

In terms of the Sachin Tendulkar donation news, the cricketer recently donated a sum of ₹50 lakh to the government to tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the nation. The 2011 World Cup-winning legend provided ₹25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. The remaining ₹25 lakh was donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra to help coronavirus-affected victims.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1090 crore (i.e. approximately $143 million). The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes his salary from various brand endorsement deals.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

