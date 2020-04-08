IPL 2020: Paddy Upton Opens Up On Ex-colleague Rahul Dravid's Switch From Player To Coach

Former South African first-class cricketer Paddy Upton was appointed as India’s strength and mental conditioning coach in 2008. He was recommended by the then newly-appointed coach Gary Kirsten. The duo worked together with the Indian team and under their coaching stint, India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in 2009 and won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Paddy Upton lauds Rahul Dravid, recalls stint with Rajasthan Royals

During Paddy Upton’s tenure with the Indian team, batting legend Rahul Dravid was one of the primary mainstays of India’s Test batting line-up. In an interview with The Times of India, the South African opened up about his many over-the-years collaborations with Rahul Dravid. While the duo operated together with the Indian team between 2008 and 2011, they also worked closely for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the interview, Paddy Upton expressed his admiration for the legendary Indian batsman. He said that while Dravid was a great cricketer, the 164-Test veteran was also “incredibly level-headed, mature and humble” as a person. Upton also admired Rahul Dravid’s cricketing knowledge and said that the Indian legend is “remarkably open-minded” and is always ready to learn and take suggestions. The South African added that he is not surprised to see India being the hotbed of young cricketing talent in the world at present, for which a lot of credit goes to Rahul Dravid and his ability to adapt as well as understand people, making him an ideal coach especially for youngsters.

Paddy Upton made his coaching debut for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2013 when Rahul Dravid was captain of the side. Under the leadership of the two seasoned campaigners, Rajasthan Royals went on to finish third in the competition, which was their best outing since their victorious campaign in the inaugural edition. The franchise also reached the final of the Champions League Twenty20 later in the same year.

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 updates

The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to commence on March 29. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-anticipated season in wake of the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

