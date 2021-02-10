Steve Smith Snubbed By New South Wales For Captaincy, Pat Cummins To Lead ODI Team

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has made a thumping comeback after serving his ban post the infamous Sandpapergate scandal. While the player has impressed with fantastic batting performances, there still seems to be uncertainty looming around the 31-year-old's chances of regaining the national side's captaincy. After being released by the Rajasthan Royals side ahead of the IPL auction, the star batter also was snubbed by his state team New South Wales Blues for the Marsh One Day Cup 2021 captaincy.

Marsh One Day Cup 2021: Pat Cummins appointed as the captain for New South Wales Blues

The prominent fast bowler, who also is the vice-captain of the Australian national team, will finally get an opportunity to lead a side in competitive cricket. The speedster will captain the New South Wales Blues team in the country's premier 50-over domestic competition. Interestingly, Steve Smith also is a part of the 13-man squad for their opening clash. However, the team management decided against making him the leader of the side.

Pat Cummins will replace Peter Nevill as the captain of the side for the 50-overs tournament, whereas the wicketkeeper-batsman will still lead the side in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. The Blues will open their campaign on February 15, when they face Victoria in their first fixture of the season.

According to cricket.com.au, New South Wales Blues head coach Phil Jaques stated that Cummins is a respected name in Australian cricket, and his appointment as the leader is a step taken in the right direction. He also opined that the pacer will prove to be an ideal role model for the team. Moreover, he also mentioned that this is a great opportunity for the bowler to prove his mettle as a captain.

IPL 2021: Steve Smith could get unsold in the IPL auction

The 31-year-old was surprisingly among the 57 players released by all the Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the IPL 2021. Cricket Australia recently stated that they will be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for IPL 2021 participation only on a “case-by-case” basis. Interim CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the same while speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald. Hockley added that they will be considering each of their players on several merits before handing them NOCs for IPL visits in India.

This approach from Cricket Australia could hamper the chances of Steve Smith earning a lucrative contract for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Along with Steve Smith, several other Australian players also could go unsold at the event because of the NOC approvals.

