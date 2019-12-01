Steve Smith Takes A Screamer To Dismiss Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali In The Pink-ball Test

Steve Smith has had a very good year in Test cricket. Smith had a dream run in the Ashes 2019 where he was adjudged as Australia's Man of the Series after having amassed over 700 runs. In the ongoing series against Pakistan, the former skipper could manage only 40 runs in both Tests but sealed the momentum in the hosts' favour with a spectacular catch on the evening of Day 3.

Steve Smith takes a screamer

It happened in the fifth over of Pakistan's follow-on which was bowled by Mitchell Starc. On the final delivery, Starc bowled a full delivery which had swung away as Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali looked to play it to the leg side only to get an outside edge as Steve Smith dived towards his right and took a screamer at the second slip. The video of Smith's splendid catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Just before the rain fell Steve Smith took a ripper of a catch at second slip! @bet365_aus | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/33qq3sZ4YL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2019

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

Australia on the verge of another win

Australia who had declared their innings at 589/3 bundled Pakistan out for 302 post which they still enjoyed a massive lead of 287 runs as skipper Tim Paine enforced the follow-on. The visitors began their second innings on a torrid note as they lost their three wickets very quickly to finish the day at 39/3 as they still have a deficit of 248 runs. Imam-ul-Haq, on the other hand, was dismissed for two in the first innings and for a duck in the second.

