Steve Smith Trolled For Comical Leaves As Unknown Bowler Sets Him Up Perfectly: WATCH

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith is currently playing for New South Wales in Match 11 of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 against Victoria. Having won the toss, Victoria invited New South Wales to bat first. The 'Premier State' got off to an awful start as they lost opener Nick Larkin with just 7 runs on the board.

20-year old Mitchell Perry beautifully sets up Steve Smith's dismissal

Smith joined Daniel Hughes at the crease in an attempt to resurrect their side's innings. The unorthodox batsman was at his idiosyncratic best as he produced a plethora of theatrical leaves in his 35-ball stay at the crease. Smith was trying to upset the rhythm of Victorian pacer Mitchell Perry, who is just playing his third first-class game.

However, the young pacer was unfazed by the Australian veteran's antics as he set the batsman up beautifully before eventually dismissing him for 7. Perry bowled 6-7 outswingers and Smith was happy to leave them in his own unusual way. However, the next three deliveries were brought in by Perry, made Smith play before thee third ball caught the outside edge of the batsman's willow.

Here's how Mitchell Perry set up Steve Smith

Meanwhile, Smith recently featured in the RR list of released players 2021. While the reason behind Smith's ouster is unknown yet, it has been speculated that it might be due to the Australian's poor performance in the previous edition where the team finished last on the points table. The franchise announced that Sanju Samson would lead the side in IPL 2021.

Smith is certainly going to be hot property at IPL 2021 auction. The Australian is expected to rake in big bucks at the event. It will be interesting to see which franchise manages to buy the dynamic batsman at the auction.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

After a lot of curiosity around the IPL auction 2021 date and time, the BCCI on January 27 revealed that the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The IPL auction 2021 live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction 2021 live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

