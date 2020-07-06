'Steve Smith Vs Bumrah': Justin Langer Awaits 'tantalizing' Contest As India's Tour Nears

As international cricket is set to return with the upcoming Test series between England and West Indies post the COVID-19 forced halt, fans look up to more action as the much-anticipated India's tour of Australia nears as well. Virat Kohli & Co. are set to tour down under for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. Ahead of the tour, Australia's Head Coach Justin Langer has expressed his excitement as the Aussies look forward to redeeming themselves with an added firepower of David Warner and Steve Smith, who had missed out on the previous series which India won in 2018.

Speaking to Sportstar, Langer expressed that he always enjoys seeing the 'best of the best' going against each other and in a series like Australia versus India, there will be many great players who will put on a show. The Head Coach highlighted that battles between Kohli and Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner going up against Jasprit Bumrah are a 'tantalising prospect' for any cricket lover. Langer also exuded confidence in the team as he stated that the team has learnt 'some lessons' along the way and that it has grown as a unit.

'Absolute ripper'

Speaking on Channel Nine television's 'Sports Sunday', Justin Langer hailed David Warner as an 'absolute ripper' and expressed happiness in having him in the side. The team's head coach compared the opener's presence in the side to having unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather. However, Justin Langer pointed out that David Warner could never captain Australia again as he has a lifetime captaincy ban imposed on him following the Sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018.

"Look, I support him. Having David Warner in the team is like having Floyd Mayweather in the team. I don't think he'll be a captain of Australia again because of where we're at, but I love having him in the team. He's an absolute ripper love him. He talks it up, he is a great player by any calculations and he's been fantastic in the team over the last two years," Langer said.

CA announces summer schedule

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. However, apart from the highlighted series of the summer, Australia was set to resume international cricket with an ODI series commencing from August 9 against Zimbabwe, which has been postponed.

