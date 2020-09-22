Steve Smith Issues Strong Warning To MS Dhoni's Chennai Ahead Of Dream11 IPL Game: Watch

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with Rajasthan taking on Chennai in the fourth match of the tournament. The upcoming match will be Rajasthan’s first of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season and they will be fuelled by the presence of their star batsman Steve Smith. Steve Smith was earlier appointed as full-time captain of Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad after he led the franchise in only the second half of the previous season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith’s message ahead of Rajasthan vs Chennai

On Tuesday, September 22, the Rajasthan franchise took to their social media accounts to share a one-minute monologue of their skipper Steve Smith. In the video, titled “The Return of Steve Smith”, the maverick Australian batsman claimed that the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season will be different than the previous editions of the tournament. According to him, this season will be “long, hard and the one that pushes the team to the absolute limit”.

Ahead of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match, Steve Smith also issued a stern warning for his opponents by saying that his side will always “fight till the end”. He added that he himself will do everything he can to make Rajasthan fans proud of them again, and in doing so, will try to bring back the “winning feeling” from 12 years ago, thus referring to Rajasthan’s solitary IPL win that came in 2008. Steve Smith concluded the video to announce his comeback as full-time Rajasthan skipper by saying “your captain is here”.

Steve Smith’s message for fans ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai clash, watch video

The upcoming Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 match is scheduled to commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. It will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. While the upcoming match will be Rajasthan’s first of the tournament, it will the second fixture for MS Dhoni-led Chennai side after they won their opener against defending champions Mumbai.

Steve Smith, Ben Stokes in Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

Image source: Rajasthan Twitter handle