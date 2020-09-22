Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Prediction, H2H And Players To Watch Out For

Rajasthan will lock horns with Chennai in Match 4 of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 22. The Rajasthan vs Chennai match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The action of the exciting contest will start at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, let's a look at Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head record, Rajasthan vs Chennai playing 11, players to watch out for and team updates.

Rajasthan will start their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai on Tuesday. The 'Men in Pink', who have heavily invested in Indian youngsters, will expect the young guns to deliver the goods for them in the absence of veterans Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. The Steve Smith-led franchise will look to kick off their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a win.

On the other hand, Chennai are running high on confidence after beating arch-rivals Mumbai in the tournament opener on Saturday. The Yellow Army performed brilliantly in a tricky chase as they registered a comprehensive win. Chennai will look to take the winning momentum forward and secure a win in the game against Rajasthan.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head

Rajasthan and Chennai have battled it out 21 times in the Dream11 IPL 2020. According to the Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head record, it is the Men in Yellow who edge Rajasthan, 14-7. As far as the Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head record in the last edition of the IPL is concerned, it was MS Dhoni's men who emerged victorious on both occasions, with their skipper top-scoring in each game. According to the Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head record, it is the Yellow Army who has the upper hand, but Rajasthan have some T20 veterans in their side, who are capable of causing an upset.

Rajasthan vs Chennai squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 and team updates

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan outfit bolstered their pace department at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction by bagging the services of overseas pacers in the form of Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran. They also ploughed a lot of money in local talent by buying the likes of Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat and Aniruddha Joshi. It would be interesting to see the playing XI of Rajasthan. However, Rajasthan are set to miss out on Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the first game, with the latter still in New Zealand to be with his father, who is suffering from brain cancer. It is likely that Steve Smith might be tempted to play David Miller, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran in the playing XI.

Likely playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai

MS Dhoni pretty much had his team combination sorted in the curtain-raiser of Dream11 IPL 2020. Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had to sit out in the first game due to a niggle, could very well return for this fixture in place of Lungi Ngidi. Bravo could also replace Sam Curran, if not Ngidi, should Dhoni not opt for another all-rounder in the team with a similar skillset and batting position. Imran Tahir is another option that the Chennai captain might consider if there is enough grass on the pitch. However, with a batting paradise expected in Sharjah, Tahir could well see himself sitting out for another game.

Likely playing 11: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla.

Rajasthan vs Chennai head to head: Players to watch out for

Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith will be a key player for his side. The former Australian captain was a part of the national side that played the T20I series against England. However, he only played the 3 T20I matches and not the ODIs. Perhaps a batting pitch in Sharjah could do wonders to his confidence. Another player to watch out is former Kolkata man Robin Uthappa who has always loved playing against Chennai. Uthappa has scored 538 runs against Chennai at an average of 31.64 and strike rate of 135.51. Among young guns, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag could be the players to watch out for.

For Chennai, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson's performances will be crucial as they have enjoyed fruitful outings against Rajasthan in the past. Murali Vijay could also prove to be the difference between the two sides. The right-hander has been extremely successful against Rajasthan, scoring 366 runs at an average of 33.27 and strike rate of 139.16.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM