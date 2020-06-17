Steve Waugh's Manager Helps Physically Challenged Indian Cricketers With Donation

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf recently raised Rs.1.5 lakh for physically challenged Indian cricketers who are struggling to make ends meet in the middle of the coronavirus India crisis. On Wednesday, June 17, Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan announced Harley Medcalf’s initiative for the players who fall under their association. Chauhan said that Medcalf decided to raise funds as soon as he found out about their financial struggles amid the coronavirus India lockdown.

Steve Waugh Udayan: Manager follows cricketer’s suit, donates to charity amid coronavirus India situation

According to the PCCAI secretary, Harley Medcalf donated Rs.1.5 lakh to the association, which then donated Rs.5,000 each to 30 physically challenged cricketers. Chauhan said that the amount was directly transferred to the accounts of the players. He also revealed that Medcalf came to know about the PCCAI when Steve Waugh undertook a project and met these players in January earlier this year.

Coronavirus India: Steve Waugh Udayan

Much like Harley Medcalf, Steve Waugh also partakes in charity, mostly through Udayan. Udayan is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which was founded in 1970 by Englishman James Stevens. Even though the NGO has been around for a while, the Steve Waugh Udayan association helped it gain popularity in the country. The NGO is based at Barrackpore near Kolkata and the former Australian captain’s association with Udayan has led to the education and training of 60 leprosy-affected girls. According to reports, Steve Waugh Udayan partnership began in the late 1990s and the cricketer donates about Rs.25 lakh every year.

Many years ago, the 1999 World Cup-winning captain stated that he decided to indulge in charitable activities after a meeting with Mother Teresa inspired him to do so. Steve Waugh has often stated that Udayan as a place is where he feels like he's in his “second home” and revealed the boys there always refer to him as “Steve da”.

Steve Waugh Udayan visit in 2020

On January 27, 2020, Steve Waugh visited Barrackpore and spent some time at the Udayan children's home. On the same day, he also attended a Ranji Trophy match which was being played at Eden Gardens between Bengal and Delhi.

Image credits: CAB Cricket Twitter