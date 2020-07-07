STT Vs AZ-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Stockholm Tigers is all set to take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in the 7th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match between these two teams will be played at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction, STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team and STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 top picks.

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction: STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction: STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team: STT

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction: STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 top picks

Here's our STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 top picks for your STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 game -

Z Alozai, F Ahmed, F Chaudhry

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11team probable playing XI

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11team probable playing XI: STT

F Ahmed, R Hoque, H Kabir, S Chowdhury, T Ahmed, H Rahman, A Ferdous, B Rais, A Islam, L Sarkar and R Gupta

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team probable playing XI: AZ-U23

I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, F Choudhary, M Khan, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team

Here's our STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team which will give you maximum points -

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction

As per our STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 are favourites to win the match.

Note: The STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction, STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 top picks and STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)