Stuart Broad Ends Test Career On High But Reveals One Regret He Would Go Back And Correct

Veteran England bowler Stuart Broad bid farewell to Test cricket in a remarkable fashion, securing the final two wickets of the Australian team in the Ashes 2023's ultimate Test match at the Oval. England clinched a thrilling 49-run victory in the fifth Ashes match, leveling the five-match Test series 2-2. Broad, who announced his retirement on Day 3 of the final Test, concluded the series as the second-highest wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 22 scalps.

3 things you need to know

England won the 5th Ashes 2023 Test to level the series 2-2

Despite the win, Australia retained the Ashes urn this year

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket

Broad reveals his biggest regret

This remarkable turnaround helped England recover from being 0-2 down to draw the Ashes 2023 series 2-2. Reflecting on his cricket career in the post-match presentation, Stuart Broad revealed his one regret. He lamented the decision to opt for the new ball in the first Test at Edgbaston, as it didn't create enough chances and made it easier for Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to bat. Nonetheless, Broad expressed pride in facing a formidable team like Australia.

"I don't have many regrets about cricket. But I shouldn't have taken the new ball at Edgbaston. We failed to create more chances with it and it made Cummins and Lyon easy to bat on. If I could turn the clock back, I would bowl with the old ball. But in the end, when you lose to a great team like Australia, you have to keep your head high," Broad said.

"If I had realized that 10 years ago, it would have been great. Just an Aussie thing but the one with Marnus' dismissal made me laugh. It was getting a bit frustrating in the end so decided to change the bails and it worked (smiles)," Broad said on the bail-trick.

As he bids adieu to Test cricket, Broad will carry a unique memory of dismissing two Australian wickets by fiddling with the bails. He employed some mind games with Australian players, Marnus Labuschagne and Todd Murphy, in both innings to disrupt their concentration, resulting in their dismissals. This tactical move helped England pick up crucial wickets in the game. Broad humorously revealed that employing such tricks against the Aussies might have been beneficial had he realized it a decade ago.

