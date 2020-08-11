Stuart Broad Fined 15% Of Match Fee For Code Of Conduct Breach During 1st Test Vs Pakistan

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad has been fined by the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct in the first Test against Pakistan at Manchester. The speedster has been fined 15% of his match fee after he was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which related to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.” Broad has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed.

The incident took place during Pakistan's second innings on Saturday, when Broad dismissed Yasir Shah and used inappropriate language in the 46th over. In addition to the fine imposed, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the English stalwart taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

READ | 'A Reason Behind Low Rank In Tests': Ramiz Raja Lambasts Pakistan Post Manchester Loss

Broad’s previous breaches were on 27 January this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and on 19 August 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

READ | Buttler Opens Up On Poor Outings, Joe Root's Motivating Words Prior To Manchester Heroics

England draw first blood

After being bowled out early in the first innings, Pakistan had set a target of 276 for the Englishmen. Pakistan struck early as they got rid of Rory Burns, but skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley got together to stitch a partnership. The partnership was then broken by visitors' first inning hero - Yasir Shah - as he sent back Sibley. A brilliant delivery by young gun Naseem Shah sent Root packing and Shah struck again as he got the key scalp of all-rounder Ben Stokes early in his innings. After Pope fell, Buttler and Woakes came out all guns blazing and snatched a three-wicket victory.

READ | Ben Stokes To Miss Remaining Tests Against Pakistan; Will Travel To New Zealand Next Week

Masood, Shah's heroics go in vain

Yasir Shah's key 4 wickets in the first innings and two in the second innings were lost in vain in the match. Opener Shan Masood's heroics which included a brilliant century was also washed down the drain. Masood scored 159 runs in his first innings as he held one side strong while his teammates constantly lost their wicket on the other side. Masood's 159 and Abbas' initial spell also turned the tables in Pakistan's favour, however, a wonderful comeback by Jos Buttler helped England clinch the first Test.

READ | 'Will Hurt Pakistan Team': Wasim Akram Pins Defeat Against England On Skipper Azhar Ali