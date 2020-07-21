Ben Stokes Tops ICC All-rounder Charts After Manchester Heroics, Third In Batting Rankings

As a result of his heroics at the Old Trafford during the second Test against the West Indies, England's mighty Ben Stokes jumped to the number one all-rounder spot in the ICC All-Rounder Rankings on Tuesday. Stokes perseverant 176 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten quickfire of 78 in the second one along with three wickets, not only bagged him the Player of the Match award but also propelled him to the number three spot in the ICC batting rankings. The Englishman helped the hosts secure 113-run win to level the series with the Windies.

READ | Joe Root Coins 'Incredible' New Nickname For Stokes After Fresh Heroics Against Windies

Windies skipper Jason Holder follows Stokes on the all-rounder rankings while India's Ravindra Jadeja sits on the third place. A brilliant spell from Stuart Broad in the second test helped him secure a spot in the top 10 ICC bowler rankings while Holder dropped a place in the same unit to number three. Meanwhile, Steve Smith enjoys the top spot in the batting rankings while Indian skipper Virat Kohli follows him on the second position. England skipper Joe Root dropped a place and moved to number nine on the table.

Here are the updated rankings:

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨



Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder 🤩



He is the first England player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/viRzJzuGiC — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2020

READ | 'Nothing He Cannot Do': Michael Vaughan Hails Ben Stokes For His Heroics At Manchester

🔹 Stuart Broad storms into top🔟

🔹 Jason Holder falls to No.3⃣



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/2scK477do8 — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2020

'Mr. Incredible'

Skipper Joe root showered praise on Ben Stokes for his ability to come out and play through a range of gears and situations. Calling him a 'genuine all-rounder', Root said that Stokes possessed the quality to turn around any game in a flash. The England skipper compared Ben Stokes to the cartoon character 'Mr. Incredible', explaining how the all-rounder resembled the character as well as possessed superpowers to display a consistent all-round prowess. Root said that sky was the limit for Stokes and that he was aiming to become better with each passing day, leading the way from the front for the rest of his side.

READ | Ben Stokes Floors Fans On Twitter With 36-ball Fifty Opening The Batting; Watch Video

England level series

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third test starts on Friday which will also be in Manchester.

READ | Aakash Chopra Picks Ben Stokes As The Top All-rounder In All Three Formats Of The Game