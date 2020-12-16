Stuart Broad Makes Fun Of ICC Test Rankings After Jumping To 2nd Position Amongst Bowlers

England pacer Stuart Broad has climbed up a place in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers and has reclaimed the second spot. The International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the rankings on Tuesday, December 15 where Broad dethroned New Zealand quick Neil Wagner and grabbed the second position. The first rank is held by Australian speedster Pat Cummins. Notably, Broad hasn't played any Test match since his last game against Pakistan in August.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav backs himself to make into playing XI in India vs Australia pink ball Test

Stuart Broad trolls ICC for climb in Test rankings despite not playing since August

On the other hand, Wagner recently featured in the two-match Test series against West Indies where he put in satisfactory performances. The southpaw picked nine wickets across two Tests and was instrumental in New Zealand whitewashing Windies 2-0. Despite putting in decent performances, Wagner had to lose his place to Broad who has been out of action for four months now which surprised the Englishman himself.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia pink ball Test: Ricky Ponting suggests debatable addition to Australian XI

The official Instagram handle of the ICC posted a photo of the updated ICC Test rankings for bowlers. Broad was quick to respond to the post in amazement as he expressed his surprise over his progression in the rankings. Broad wrote, "How? I have not played since August" and added a laughing emoji.

Broad's good fortune wasn't done yet as he progressed up a rank in ICC’s Test rankings for all-rounders as he bagged the 10th spot with 222 points to his name. Besides Broad, his teammate Chris Woakes also climbed a place from eighth to seventh with 269 points.

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins plays mind games with Kohli, says he is happy of not 'bowling to Steve Smith'

Stuart Broad's 500 Test wickets milestone

During the England vs West Indies Test series in July, Broad reached a milestone which many can only dream of. The right-arm pacer became the seventh bowler in the world to grab 500 wickets in Test cricket and joined his new-ball partner James Anderson in the elite list. Stuart Broad achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite in what was his 140th Test appearance.

Incidentally, James Anderson's 500th wicket was also Kraig Brathwaite. Besides Broad, Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

ALSO READ | Matthew Wade Says The Indian Pace Attack Is Not As Effective As NZ Quickie Neil Wagner

SOURCE: STUART BROAD INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.