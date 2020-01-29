Stuart Broad Fined 15% Of Match Fees For Faf Du Plessis Altercation In Johannesburg Test

The recently concluded Test series between England and South Africa was won by the former, yet the aftermath of the series continues to be sour for both the teams. The fiercely fought series saw a lot of players losing their cool and earning themselves some criticism for 'ungentlemanlike' behaviour. It is now being reported that England pacer Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee from the 4th South Africa vs England Test at Johannesburg.

South Africa vs England: Stuart Broad gets fined, earns demerit point

A talking point from the match came on the final day when Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was batting and was seen involved in a verbal altercation with England pacer Stuart Broad while he physically barged into England batsman Jos Buttler. Stuart Broad was noticed using an audible expletive and thus, was in violation of the ICC Code of Conduct. Therefore, Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee and has earned a demerit point, according to The Daily Mail.

This is Broad's second demerit point and earning four of these will lead to Broad being banned for 1 Test match. Earlier in the series, Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was banned from the fourth Test after he earned his fourth demerit point due to an over-the-top celebration after dismissing England skipper Joe Root.

Faf du Plessis does not shy away from being a 'leader'

The incident between Broad and Du Plessis had earned itself a lot of attention because of the physical contact between Jos Buttler and Du Plessis. The Proteas skipper had later explained that there was no ill-intention towards Buttler who was only trying to stop the issue between Broad and Du Plessis from escalating. The umpires have now clarified that the physical contact between Buttler and Du Plesssis was 'purely accidental'. The Test skipper mentioned how Broad had called him an 'idiot' and his ferocious personality on the ground led to the situation between him and Broad.

