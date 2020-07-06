Jasprit Bumrah Not Nominated For Arjuna Awards 2020, Some BCCI Officials Unhappy: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has become the mainstay of Team India's bowling lineup in all the three formats, but despite putting up brilliant performances in the national colours, the cricketer is yet to win government's top honours. Last year, the pacer was recommended for the Arjuna Award by the BCCI alongside Poonam Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. In the end, it was only Poonam Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja who were given the award.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Picks Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In His 2003 World Cup Squad

This year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Jasprit Bumrah's name for the government's top honours by naming Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma for the Arjuna Award, while Rohit Sharma’s name was recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. This decision has not gone down well with certain BCCI officials

Also Read: India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains Jasprit Bumrah's Unconventional Bowling Action

BCCI ignores Jasprit Bumrah for Arjuna Award

According to a report in Sportskeeda, a section of officials in the BCCI are not happy with the board's recommendations this year. As per the report, an unnamed BCCI source slammed the nomination committee by claiming that if there was no intention of honouring the candidate, then Bumrah should not have been told to fill the Arjuna Award nomination form in the first place.

The source said that despite Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise in the last 4 years, he has not got the recognition that he deserves. He added that while Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are seniors, the board shouldn't be recommending names for the sake of it. The source opined that the board should also ensure that names should be taken seriously by the concerned screening committee.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's IPL Salary Nearly Double Of 'entire' 18-man Pakistan Team's Yearly Earnings

Sourav Ganguly names Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma in 2003 World Cup squad

Sourav Ganguly, while chatting with Team India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Sunday, said that he would pick Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from India’s World Cup 2019 squad to play in his 2003 World Cup squad. The response from the BCCI President came after Mayank Agarwal read a question from the fan on chat show ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Responsible For Jasprit Bumrah Getting Test Cricket Opportunity: Bharat Arun

Under Sourav Ganguly, India managed to reach the 2003 World Cup final but lost to Australia in the summit clash, while under Kohli, India reached the 2019 World Cup semi-final but lost to New Zealand. Rohit Sharma had a brilliant tournament scoring five centuries.

(IMAGE: JASPRIT BUMRAH / INSTAGRAM)