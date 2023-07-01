Injured Nathan Lyon Limps Out To Bat For AUS, Receives Standing Ovation At Lord's - WATCH

Australia took a risky decision on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's by sending a hobbling Nathan Lyon to bat despite his serious calf injury. The tough task of 371 runs was made far more difficult by this choice for England. Australia's fortitude was put to the test throughout the day as England fired a torrent of punishing bouncers. The Australian squad, though, showed perplexing shyness as they took their time and gradually gave up their wickets.

What happened with Nathan Lyon?

When Australia reached 264 for nine with a large advantage of 355 runs, the situation took an even wilder turn. After dragging himself out of the pavilion owing to pain, Nathan Lyon took his position in front of the English bowlers, standing like a warrior. The audience applauded him enthusiastically for his boldness in taking on this task and were impressed by his tenacity to show up for his country when in need.

England would need to chase the target of 371 runs in order to win the second Ashes 2023 test match and tie the series with one win each. England has developed a reputation for effectively chasing down almost impossible goals, as seen by their previous victory of 378 against India last summer with seven wickets remaining.

When Nathan Lyon top-edged a Stuart Broad delivery, which led to a catch and gave Broad four for 65, his's valiant effort came to an end. With Lyon's dismissal, Australia was able to take the total runs to a significant number after they went 279 all out.

In conclusion, Australia's choice to send a hobbling Nathan Lyon to bat demonstrated his tenacity, although his restricted mobility and deteriorating injuries were visible on the pitch. England faces a tough assignment in chasing down the imposing objective and tying the series, but their history of stunning comebacks gives them optimism. However, the start of the second innings of the second Test in the Ashes 2023 for England was not good enough, as they lost two wickets in the first five overs of the match before stumps.