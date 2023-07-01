West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Quick links:
West Indies take on Scotland in the match 23 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers (Image: AP)
In the continuous action of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup Qualifier, West Indies will take on Scotland in the super six round of the tournament. The West Indies cricket team till now has not had the best of the tournament and is coming into the match after facing two back-to-back losses. The Scottish team on the other hand faced a loss against Sri Lanka in their last match.
The main round of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5, 2023, with England and New Zealand taking on each other in the first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. West Indies finished on the ninth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League standings due to which they had to play the qualifiers to make a place in the marquee round of the tournament.
