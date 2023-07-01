West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

In the continuous action of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup Qualifier, West Indies will take on Scotland in the super six round of the tournament. The West Indies cricket team till now has not had the best of the tournament and is coming into the match after facing two back-to-back losses. The Scottish team on the other hand faced a loss against Sri Lanka in their last match.

The main round of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5, 2023, with England and New Zealand taking on each other in the first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. West Indies finished on the ninth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League standings due to which they had to play the qualifiers to make a place in the marquee round of the tournament.

When and where is West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Harare Sport Club in Harare and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the West Indies vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream West Indies vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch and stream West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream West Indies vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?

