Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma leaves celebs divided as legend clarifies

Sunil Gavaskar's remark citing Anushka Sharma by talking about the actor in reference to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli has drawn reactions from netizens as well as celebrities. Hansal Mehta came out in support of the legend, while Meera Chopra came down heavily over the statement. Regardless, the statement was also accompanied by horrendous trolling of Anushka for no reason at all.

Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on Anushka Sharma sparks row

Sunil Gavaskar, on air as a commentator during the Dream11 Indian Premier League, had spoken about the Bangalore captain, “He knows that he can get better if he practises more. During the lockdown, he only practised on the bowling of Anushka, as was evident in the video. But that is not going to be enough.”

Anushka had then termed it ‘distasteful’ for being dragged in cricket again, with the actror slamming similar occurrences in the past. Calling it a ‘sweeping statement accusing a wife for her husband’s game’, she sought ‘respect’ and asked why the former Indian opener had not used other words to describe the Team India Captain’s performance.

Actor Meera Chopra called the statement another ‘example of sexism and misogyny’ and that ‘respected’ Sunil Gavaskar had said while holding the mike.

One more example of sexism and misogyny from our respected #SunilGavaskar, that too openly holding a mike!! 👏👏 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 25, 2020

Writer Shobhaa De gave a shoutout to Anushka for her response with ‘dignity and grace’. Calling it a ‘shame’, she termed it as ‘cheap jibes’ at wives of cricketers.

A big shout out to @AnushkaSharma ! Well said, with dignity and grace! About time something was done about such cheap jibes aimed at wives of cricketers. And other women. Shame! — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) September 25, 2020

Gavaskar had then come out with a clarification, and stated that he had not made any sexist comment, and had not blamed Anushka for Virat’s performance. “He was still batting at that time, and it was not after his dismissal that I said so. One can hear the comment again, and not read what others were making as a headline.”

Sharing his statement, Hansal Mehta stated that he had known the former Indian captain as a ‘gentleman’ for many years.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut and Zareen Khan had also condemned the statement.

