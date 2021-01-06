Sunil Gavaskar's Portrait For Bowral Museum Unveiled At SCG; Netizens Unimpressed

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's portrait for the Bowral Museum was unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday ahead of the 3rd Test between India and Australia. In the portrait, Sunil Gavaskar, the man whose name adorns the trophy both India and Australia are fighting to win, can be seen seated in the front of a smaller shot of his batting days in the backdrop. International Cricket Council's (ICC) took to Twitter on its official handle to share the portrait.

Sunil Gavaskar's portrait for the Bowral Museum was unveiled today at the SCG 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xb7LrT0c35 — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Netizens react

While some congratulated the Indian legend, many netizens were not having it. Taking to Twitter, many criticized how Gavaskar looked in the portrait saying that something was 'seriously wrong' with the way his face was painted.

Sorry but he looks constipated . 🏃‍♀️ — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) January 6, 2021

Ye kaisa Sharad pawar mix Sunil Gavaskar bana diya be?https://t.co/Kw6TqliVB5 — संवैधानिक डकैत (@Shivam_h9) January 6, 2021

Something wrong on his face also with eyes 😅, picasso did this 😂 — SAJJAD HUSSAIN (@shkhanzada921) January 6, 2021

Who painted this? It's embarrassing. — PongalVadaa (@PongalVadaa) January 6, 2021

Read: Rohit In, Vihari Out: Gavaskar Suggests Playing XI For SCG Test, Wants Mayank To Open

Read: Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

Gavaskar opines on lineup for 3rd Test

Meanwhile, predicting the XI lineup for the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the former skipper has backed Mayank Agarwal to open for Team India despite his poor run in the first two Tests. Additionally, Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to replace Shubman Gill at the top order pushing the latter in the middle order.

After being jolted by a historic low-score in the 1st India Vs Australia Test, the Men in Blue made a resounding comeback under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership in the 2nd Test to level the series at 1-1. The touring Indian team currently stands without several key players including skipper Virat Kohli and bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami with KL Rahul becoming the latest casualty.

The 3rd test being held at the SCG on January 7 is crucial for both teams as a win here could secure the 4-match series for them. The SCG Test will see India's Rohit Sharma returning to the XI and Australia's David Warner who makes a comeback after his recovery from a groin injury.

Read: Sunil Gavaskar's Controversial MCG Walkout Of 1981 Has A New Twist In The Tale, Read Here

Read: India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.