Sunil Narine's Never-seen-before Tactic Helps Him Take Wicket During CPL 2020; Watch Video

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) registered their second consecutive victory in the CPL 2020 as they comprehensively beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets. The victory put TKR at the top of the CPL 2020 standings. The CPL 2020 match saw an impressive all-round performance from Sunil Narine, who continued his good form as he helped his side to an important victory.

Sunil Narine has made a great start to CPL 2020

The Knight Riders bowlers were OUTSTANDING against the power of the Tallawahs - can the batters see it through and send Trinbago top of the table?#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/pPw79fYt8P — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2020

For the second CPL 2020 match in a row, Sunil Narine was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance on the field. In the match against Jamaica Tallawahs, Sunil Narine finished with figures of 4-0-19-1 as he helped his side restrict the opponents to 135/8. In the second innings, Sunil Narine led the chase from the front as he registered his second consecutive fifty in the CPL 2020. The TKR cricketer had played a similar role in the first match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors as well. In that CPL 2020 game, Sunil Narine had picked up two wickets and scored a quick fifty.

Sunil Narine hides the ball before taking a wicket

In addition to his great performance, Sunil Narine was also pictured using a unique tactic while bowling. In the first innings, Sunil Narine dismissed Asif Ali with a delivery that kept low to pick his only wicket of the match. However, it was his run-up which caught the eye of many cricket fans. While bowling the wicket-taking delivery, Sunil Narine kept his bowling harm behind his back throughout the entirety of his run-up, as he hid the ball from the batsman. The special delivery completely outfoxed Asif Ali, as it hurried off the surface and hit the stumps.

The TKR cricketer talked about his performance after the CPL 2020 game, as he revealed that he has been training hard during the lockdown. Sunil Narine also admitted that he tends to start well in the tournament and this time, he is focussed on maintaining his form throughout the CPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be thrilled to see Sunil Narine in such great touch as the cricketer will be expected to play a crucial part for the team in IPL 2020. The off-spinner, who made his debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, had recently talked about how India is like his second home. Over the years, Sunil Narine has established himself as one of the best cricketers in the IPL. The bowler is also the highest wicket-taker when it comes to foreign spinners in the league.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl