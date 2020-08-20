South Africa Yet To Reveal Names Of Two COVID-19 Positive Players Ahead Of IPL 2020

South Africa's international cricket season took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had brought cricketing activities to a standstill since March this year. Now, as cricket slowly returns in the country, as many as 32 players were called up by the country's cricket board recently to take COVID-19 tests in order to resume training with each other. However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) released an official statement about two unnamed South African players testing positive for the contagious disease.

South Africa players test positive before IPL 2020

The statement added that CSA had conducted 50 tests on players and support staff overall before the men's team culture camp, comprising 32 players in Skukuza from August 18 to 22 and the players whose results came positive, will now begin to follow isolation protocols.

The culture camp was being held against the backdrop of increasing racial polarisation in South African cricket. CSA completed the tests to fulfil the organisation's commitment to control the spread of the virus and there were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually.

IPL 2020: Will South Africa players travel to the UAE?

Post the cultural camp, some of the South Africa cricketers will begin their cricket season by taking part in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 with finals taking place on November 10. However, travelling to UAE for the IPL 2020 could be a major problem for South Africans if the two COVID-19 positive players happen to play for any of the IPL franchises. Amongst the 32 players, Quinton de Kock plays for Mumbai Indians, Kagiso Rabada is a Delhi Capitals player while Lungi Ngidi is a CSK player.

However, in a relief for RCB, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn did not attend the camp and as a result, were not tested. For CSK, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir also did not participate with du Plessis out due to personal issues while Tahir is plying his trade at present in the CPL 2020.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA / TWITTER)