Rashid Khan Hits Stunning Wristy Flick For Six Off 1st Ball Faced In CPL 2020; Watch Video

The first day of the Caribbean Premier League was a power-packed one, to say the least. The first match of CPL 2020 featured a man of the match performance from Sunil Narine. The Windies star registered a quick half-century and took two wickets as he helped the Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets.

The second match of CPL 2020 saw Barbados Tridents play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Barbados Tridents won the match by six runs as they made a winning start to the tournament. Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan played a starring role in the CPL 2020 match, contributing both with the bat and the ball. What caught the eye of many fans and pundits was the wristy six Rashid Khan hit off the first ball he faced in this edition of CPL 2020.

Rashid Khan hits six of the first ball he faces

Rashid Khan came out to bat for Barbados Tridents in the first innings of the CPL 2020 contest. Facing Alzarri Joseph on the penultimate delivery of the 15th over, Rashid Khan effortlessly flicked the fast bowler over the leg side for a maximum. The 21-year-old showed tremendous hand-eye coordination right from the first ball as he executed the memorable shot.

Building on his special shot, Rashid Khan showed some admirable batting skills as he helped his side register a competitive total. The Afghan cricketer finished unbeaten during his first CPL 2020 outing, as he finished with 26 runs off 20 balls. Khan's innings included two fours and a six. Coming on to bowl, Rashid Khan continued in the same vein. The Afghan made a strong start to CPL 2020 as he finished with figures of 4-0-27-2.

Fans lap up Rashid Khan’s special shot

How can someone generate so much power 🙏🏼🤐🤔even there’s no big bat lift 😱 — RAKESH REDDY (@NANIRAKI) August 19, 2020

Rashid Khan’s iconic shot was also shared by CPL 2020’s social media handles as they lavished praise on the Afghan. Several cricket fans reacted to the video, expressing their surprise at the shot. One fan tweeted that he couldn’t understand how Rashid Khan managed to generate so much power on the shot. Another fan coined the shot played by Rashid Khan, calling it the ‘flicker sixer shot’. A set of fans also jokingly suggested that Rashid Khan has invented his own version of the helicopter shot.

