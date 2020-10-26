Sunil Narine Memes Rule Twitter Ahead Of Punjab Game Post All-rounder's Delhi Showing

Sunil Narine made his way into Kolkata’s playing XI in their recent Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) game after getting cleared of his suspected illegal bowling action. Upon his return, the cricketer scored a whirlwind 32-ball 64 to enable his side register a huge win over in-form Delhi side. Sunil Narine is now expected to take field in Kolkata’s upcoming must-win game against Punjab on Monday, October 26.

Kolkata to take on Punjab in must-win Dream11 IPL 2020 game

It's Match 46 of #Dream11IPL where #KKR will take on #KXIP. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their impressive wins.



Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/Fw7Wl2m75C #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/x2LryzmtGg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Sunil Narine trends ahead of Kolkata vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live game

The upcoming match between Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata and KL Rahul-led Punjab is widely dubbed by fans as one of the most exciting matches of the ongoing tournament. A win for Kolkata on Monday night would place them among the top three sides in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Fans are excited about the prospects of seeing comeback man Sunil Narine in action against Punjab, after the West Indian made another successful comeback against Delhi in their previous game.

Apart from Sunil Narine, fans are also excited about a potential Narine vs Chris Gayle match-up in the game. Much like the spinner, Gayle also recently made a comeback into the Punjab’s playing XI and has been in tremendous form with the bat since then. Here is a look at some of the memes and fan reactions as they express their excitement of seeing the two West Indian cricketers in action in the upcoming Kolkata vs Punjab live game.

This is how Narine made his re- entry in the IPL #KKRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/TwEBiMzCBH — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan47878036) October 26, 2020

Narine and Rana not played good innings under captaincy of DK #KKRvsKXIP DK to Narine and Rana: pic.twitter.com/4A3mWvE3HW — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan47878036) October 26, 2020

A look into Sunil Narine Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Sunil Narine Dream11 IPL 2020 stats composes of some impressive numbers. In seven matches for Kolkata so far this year, the West Indian all-rounder has scored 108 runs at a strike-rate of 150 with one half-century. With the ball, Narine has claimed five wickets at an average of 43.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday, October 26. For Kolkata vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Kolkata vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

