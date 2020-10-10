Andre Russell's Wife Blasts Fan For Insulting Her Online Over Kolkata Star's Poor Form

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. His ability to hit the ball out of the park is tremendous, which is why he is considered as the most devastating batsman in the world right now. Andre Russell's blistering knocks during the last edition of the cash-rich league while playing for Kolkata when he single-handedly took games away from the opposition, are a testament to his hitting prowess.

Andre Russell's wife shuts troller down with epic reply

Much was expected from the Caribbean all-rounder in the Dream11 IPL 2020 but he has not been able to perform according to expectations. Courtesy of his repeated failures, Andre Russell has been subjected to a lot of trolling and severe criticism. On Friday, an Instagram user tried to troll Andre Russell by commenting on his wife, Jassym Lora's photo. However, Andre Russell's wife shut the troller down in an epic manner.

The Instagram user commented on Andre Russell's wife photo as he wrote, "Jassym aunty please go to Dubai Russell is not in good form". In response, Andre Russell's wife shut the troller down saying that her husband was in the best form. Here's how Andre Russell's wife responded to the troller.

Andre Russell has just scored 50 runs across four innings in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. Andre Russell might have failed to get going with the bat but the robust all-rounder delivered with the ball to guide Kolkata to a stunning 10-run win over Chennai. Andre Russell picked the all-important wicket of Sam Curra, who was hitting well and gave away just 18 runs in the last two overs to help his side secure their third victory of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

After the game against Chennai, Andre Russell was asked about his batting form in the tournament. Speaking on the same, the Kolkata star said that he is still confident about finding form with the bat. He added that these things happen in cricket and he is still working to find his way.

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to the Punjab vs Kolkata live match that is set to be played in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Punjab vs Kolkata live-action will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Andre Russell has a great opportunity to get back amongst the runs by performing in the Punjab vs Kolkata live contest.

Andre Russell net worth

Besides being a West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell is one of the most popular T20 players in the world. The Kolkata star has plied his trade all over the world in several franchise-based T20 leagues where he has made a name for himself with his impactful performances. According to the networthexposed.com, the Andre Russell net worth is $65 million. A major part of the Andre Russell net worth is formed by his income from playing in T20 leagues and brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above Andre Russell net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

