Sunil Narine Works Overtime With English Biomechanics Expert On Improving Bowling Action

Sunil Narine has come into the limelight yet again for a suspect bowling action after being reported by the on-field officials for the same during the franchise's contest with Punjab. The 32-year-old is still permitted to bowl in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but if he is reported again, the mystery spinner will be barred from bowling in the league. Sunil Narine is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a quick return to the Kolkata side and is working tremendously hard on his action.

Narine suspect bowling action: England's Carl Crowe helping the spinner with his action

Kolkata's spin bowling coach Carl Crowe, who also is a biomechanics expert, has come to the rescue of the spinner. According to a report by ANI, the duo is working overtime to establish an immediate comeback for the Sunil Narine in Dream11 IPL 2020. Carl Crowe is a renowned name in world cricket, who was instrumental in rectifying Narine's action when he was reported back in 2014.

The two have been reportedly analyzing his bowling angles with data analysts to find a solution. Carl Crowe, in the past, has also helped Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez improve his bowling action.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

West Indies player Sunil Narine is an invaluable asset for the Kolkata franchise in their pursuit of claiming their third title in the League. With a proven track-record of squeezing in economical overs with an ability to pick vital wickets at regular intervals, Sunil Narine has been the premier bowler for the franchise since his debut in the cash-rich league. The cricketer was a mainstay in the line-up owing to his versatility as a batsman as well and was extensively used as a pinch hitter by the management. Dinesh Karthik will be keen to retain the services of his go-to bowler in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, Punjab Aim To Avoid Unwanted Dream11 IPL Record Ahead Of Bangalore Clash

Sunil Narine Dream11 IPL stats

The finger spinner played a key role in the franchise's title victories in 2012 and 2014 and his consistent performances have made him the team's leading spinner. Having featured in 116 matches in the league, Sunil Narine has picked up 127 wickets with best figures of 5/19 at an incredible economy rate of 6.74. Sunil Narine has claimed 5 wickets in his 6 appearances in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. The cricketer's batting has also been a major talking point in his Dream11 IPL stint and has 815 runs to his name with 3 half-centuries.

ALSO READ | 'Shreyas Is In Pain But Is Able To Move His Shoulder'

Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule

The franchise had shared the official Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule on their Instagram account. The two-time champions are currently fourth on the points table. Dinesh Karthik and co. will next be seen in action against defending champions Mumbai on Friday. Here is the complete Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule:

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Amusingly Credits Himself For Shane Watson's Return To Form: Watch

Image source: Kolkata Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.