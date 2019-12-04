Super Shami Breaks Into Top Ten Test Rankings While Cummins Retains Number One Spot

India's fourth innings specialist Mohammad Shami breached into the top ten rankings for bowlers in Tests as Australia's Pat Cummins comfortably retained the number one spot in the latest rankings. Mohammad Shami moved one spot from the eleventh place to enter the top ten Test bowlers. With seven wickets at Indore and two scalps at Eden Gardens, Shami ensured his entry into the top ten in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. Pat Cummins, who recently picked up his 50th Test wicket, retained the top spot while West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder moved one spot up to the third place after picking three wickets against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Lucknow. Australia's Mitchell Starc moved up four places from the 17th to the 14th spot after his seven-wicket haul at Adelaide against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah managed to retain their positions at the ninth and fifth spots respectively.

India's skipper Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot on the ICC Test rankings after Australia's Steve Smith was dislodged from the number one spot following a string of low scores at home. King Kohli, who wowed the audience at the Eden Gardens with a century during the pink ball Test, reclaimed the number one spot from Steve Smith who had been on the top since his Ashes feat earlier this year. Earlier, the gap between Smith and Kohli came close to as much as three points between the number one and two positions. With the latest rankings, Kohli sits on top with 928 points while Steve Smith dropped five points to settle in the second position at 923 points. England skipper Joe Root made a significant jump on the list after his double ton against New Zealand and moved four spots up to number 7. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne jumped six places to move to the 8th position after he got back to back fifties in the series against Pakistan while triple centurion David Warner breached the top five in the Test rankings.

