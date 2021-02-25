Super50 Cup 2021 Guyana Vs Windward Islands Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Guyana Jaguars will take on the Windward Island Volcanoes in the second semi-final match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 25, 2021. Here are the Guyana vs Windward Islands live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup Semi Final line ups!🔥

🗓 24th Feb. ⚔Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Jamaica Scorpions



🗓 25th Feb. ⚔ Guyana Jaguars v Windward Islands Volcanoes#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/xTb8ZSPV2B — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 23, 2021

Super50 Cup 2021: Guyana vs Windward Islands preview

The Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Island Volcanoes will go up against each other in the 2nd semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2021. Having finished their group-stage campaigns as the No.2 and No.3 sides respectively, both teams will be vying for a chance to play opposite the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, who have already qualified to become the first side into the final. Considering that Guyana lost just one of their league stage games - as compared to the Volcanoes' 3 - they are going to be the favourites to win this match. The last match between the two sides saw Guyana defeat the Windward Islands by a whopping 9 wickets with 128 balls remaining.

Super50 Cup 2021: Guyana vs Windward Islands squads

Guyana squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, and Nial Smith.

Windward Islands squad: Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, and Kevin Stoute.

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Guyana vs Windward Islands live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Guyana vs Windward Islands live streaming. For Guyana vs Windward Islands live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Guyana vs Windward Islands pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts some rain at 3 PM local time in Antigua, meaning that the match could be interrupted for a bit. The temperature will be 27°C at its highest with humidity at 65% and negligible cloud cover. From the Super50 Cup matches that have taken place at this ground so far, it is obvious that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

