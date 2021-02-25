Prithvi Shaw Stuns Fans, Smashes 227* As Mumbai Captain In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a sparkling ton in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Playing against Puducherry in an Elite Group D game, the opening batsman converted his century into a double while batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav. The cricketer’s double hundred marks only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw feasts on Puducherry bowlers

Opening the innings for Mumbai, captain Prithvi Shaw lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal after a 58-run first-wicket stand. Shaw was later joined by Aditya Tare and the two were involved in a rapid 153-run partnership, where the latter contributed with 56 runs from 64 balls. The Mumbai skipper remained unfazed at the other end as he brought up his sixth List A century and his second ton of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav himself notched up his ton. He joined Prithvi Shaw at 211-2 and launched his own boundary-laden show en route to turbo-charging the Mumbai innings. Suryakumar Yadav reached his hundred from just 50 balls.

At the time of publishing, Prithvi Shaw reached 227* from just 152 balls after 50 overs as Mumbai ended up at 457-4. Fans were left stunned with the effort and came up with creative responses to congratulate the batsman -

You think that I’m done and that my career will soon be over? You don’t know me, I’m just warming up



Prithvi Shaw with a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy. pic.twitter.com/w9yr26x5vN — • (@harxh17) February 25, 2021

2nd 100 in 3 games for Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/23cL82dFDL — Prithvi (@Puneite_) February 25, 2021

Prithvi shaw and SKY batting in tandem . Go watch on Hotstar now as Shaw nears his double century and SKY approaching his 50. Shaw is batting with pure timing and a treat to watch . #VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/uZ4qNVzgDH — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) February 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Prithvi Shaw raced to his century off just 65 balls, reached the 150-run mark off his 104th delivery and cracked the 200-run landmark from his 142nd cherry. The ongoing match is his first as captain of the Mumbai team. Interestingly, the right-handed batsman also scored a remarkable match-winning ton against Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season.

Prithvi Shaw omitted from India vs England series

Back in December and January, Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable tour of Australia. His lack of runs Down Under prompted the Indian selectors to drop him from the ongoing India vs England series. While he is often considered as an ideal Test candidate, his latest batting effort will give the Indian team management much to think about for their limited-overs assignments going forward.

Prithvi Shaw among Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prithvi Shaw was among the 19 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. On February 18, the Capitals further enhanced their squad with some new purchases at the auction.

IPL 2021 squad: List of Delhi Capitals players

